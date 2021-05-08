Richard Quigley’s win turns long-standing Conservative Cowes seat to Labour

Island Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate in the 2019 General Election, Richard Quigley, has won a seat on the Isle of Wight council for Cowes North.

Beating Conservative Richard Hollis – who was previously a councillor for Newport West – by 35 votes (587 to 552), it is the first time the ward has not been Conservative since it was formed in 2009. The seat had previously been held by Paul Bertie.

Quigley: “Very pleased”

Speaking to News OnTheWight after the election results, Cllr Quigley said,

“I’m very pleased we have taken Cowes North, it would have been good to have got a couple more Labour candidates in, not least so we could car share.”

Quigley: “Unnecessarily negative campaign from Tories”

Cllr Quigley went on to say,

“What is quite clear, is this is an election the Tories lost. Running an unnecessarily negative campaign and not offering Islanders anything for the future. They have run out of ideas. “It also proves that where it is a Red on Blue fight that the Tories so desperately wanted, we can win.”

Hollis: ‘I’m local’

In his election literature, Richard Hollis had made of point of the fact he lived in the Cowes North ward, but that Quigley lived in Gurnard (although he is well known in Cowes and has a business there).

Cllr Richard Hollis chairing the Scrutiny Committee

Some found it ironic that Hollis making a point about this fact whilst living in Cowes and serving as a councillor for Newport West.

Quigley: “Politics can be brutal”

Cllr Quigley finished by saying,