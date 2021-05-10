First official Green Party councillors sworn in at County Hall (updated)

Isle of Wight Greens have been celebrating after winning two seats in the Isle of Wight council elections – something that could lead to the formation of the first official Green Party group on the Isle of Wight Council.

Joe Lever (Carisbrooke and Gunville) and Claire Critchison (Chale, Niton and Shorwell) both took their wards from Conservatives, with Cllr Critchison defeating the Conservative leader Dave Stewart by an overwhelming majority of 240 votes.

Palin missed out by four votes

A potential third Green Party councillor was narrowly missed when Cameron Palin missed out against the Conservative candidate, Stephen Hendry, in the Osborne ward by a mere four votes.

Whilst the Green Party vote on the Isle of Wight has been particularly strong in recent years, with one of the highest Green votes in the entire country, there had been no Green Party group on the IW Council before now. Cllrs Lever and Critchison have already been officially sworn in as councillors at County Hall on Saturday morning.

Lever: A long time coming

Cllr Lever said,

“This breakthrough success has been a long time coming! Thousands of Islanders have been voting Green at consecutive elections and they really deserve to finally have party representation at County Hall. “I am incredibly proud to be the councillor for the residents of Carisbrooke and Gunville, and cannot wait to advance our Green vision for the area and the Isle of Wight as a whole.”

Critchison: An incredible team effort

Cllr Critchison said,

“It has been an incredible team effort which has finally led to the successful election of Green Party councillors such as Joe and myself. “It is important to say that it is not just the brilliant team of the candidates, campaigners and supporters for the Green Party who are bringing change, but all the other new councillors from across the Island who will be taking their seats with us this time. “I am hopeful that by working together we can make a real difference for people living in our towns and villages across the Isle of Wight in the years to come.”

Article edit

11.20am 10th May 2021 – ‘Will’ changed to ‘could’ in first para

News shared by Vix Lowthion on behalf of Isle of Wight Green Party, in her own words. Ed