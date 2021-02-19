Steve Ross Foundation for the Arts seeks a new Chair of Trustees

An opportunity arises to play an important role in shaping the future strategy of the Steve Ross Foundation for the Arts (SRFA), the Isle of Wight’s cultural hub.

As a charity, SRFA (Quay Arts) has a board of trustees who oversee its governance. This now requires a new Chairperson.

It’s an exciting time to be involved with the arts with Arts Council England’s document ‘Let’s Create’ setting out a strategy for the next ten years, looking forward to:

‘A country transformed by culture. Bringing us together, happier, healthier. To excite, inspire, delight. To enrich our lives.’

What’s involved

The voluntary position of Chair of Trustees involves:

Calling and chairing Trustee meetings, (usually bi-monthly), having set an agenda

Chairing the AGM

Liaising with the Quay management, staff and volunteers

Where appropriate, communicating with external organisations including funding sources and other professional bodies

Requirements

The successful candidate should have:

The ability, and willingness to effectively discharge the duties of a Trustee

Team leadership qualities

Strong communication and organisational skills

Some experience of corporate governance and financial management

A willingness to devote the necessary time to the work of the trust

The closing date for applications is 29th March 2021.

Become a Trustee

SRFA (Quay Arts) would also welcome expressions of interest from other candidates who would like to become part of our team of Trustees.

For further information and to express interest please write to: [email protected]

News shared by Debby on behalf of the SRFA Board of Trustees. Ed

Image: © Damian Haworth