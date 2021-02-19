Support Isle of Wight’s independent skate shop on Skate Shop Day

Today (Friday) is Skate Shop Day. Independent skate shops around the world will be using the day to remind people that buying from your local skate shop is what helps support the skateboarding scene.

Head over to the links below to find special offers, limited edition items and Skate Shop Day treats with the Isle of Wight’s very own skate shop, Wight Trash.

They are offering a free Ed Snyder zine with the first ten orders, plus everyone who orders up until midnight today will get a code for 10 per cent off their next purchase.

Even if you are not a skateboarder, you could buy a hoodie or T-shirt to show your support.

How to buy

Like many other retail businesses Wight Trash haven’t had the start of 2021 they expected, so if you can, show your support today (or tomorrow, or the next day).

Find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or visit their Website where you can shop online.