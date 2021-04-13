Ten-year-old nature blogger raises £100 to help feed sanctuary animals

Ten-year-old Islander Sophie Lawton is a massive nature fan who loves bird watching.

Sophie says Chris Packham is her idol and inspired her to start a blog which she regularly updates with lots of fascinating nature info. Not only that, but her blog has lots of great videos, where Sophie is out and about explaining about nature in the surroundings. She even has videos showing us how to make a bird feeder from a plastic milk carton.

It’s fantastic to see Sophie’s enthusiasm for the natural world and she certainly has the makings of a future TV presenter (plus we love the T-shirt she designed herself that she’s wearing in this photo).

Raising money to feed the animals

With a good online following Sophie decided to start campaigning to help feed the animals at the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary (formerly IW Zoo).

As well as encouraging people to donate food as they leave Tesco Ryde, Sophie has set up a Just Giving Page through which she has proudly raised £100!

If you are able to show your support for Sophie’s efforts, do visit her Website, follow her Facebook Page or donate via the Just Giving Page.