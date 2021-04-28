Vectis Party launch their 2021 Isle of Wight election manifesto

The Vectis Party have three candidates standing in the 2021 Isle of Wight council elections. Their leader, Daryll Pitcher, shares their manifesto. Ed

As Leader of the Vectis Party I am pleased to be able to launch our first manifesto.

I think it shows our great commitment to the Isle of Wight that we have endeavored to cover all the main issues that confront the Island at this time.

Regeneration of shopping areas

There is no doubt that there is a need for regeneration of our shopping areas and seafronts. This has be increasingly obvious but has been brought into sharp relief by the Covid-19 crisis.

With a shift towards online sales what now for the High Street?

We believe that “managed decline” is not an option and that instead we need to reimagine our towns to suit the current age. That means smaller more local shops offering quality service and unique experiences that the online world cannot offer.

Take action on eyesore buildings

As we leave lockdown and people start to venture back to holiday destinations what do our seafronts and tourist attractions offer?

Some are excellent but others are clearly not. It is time that action was taken on eyesore buildings and our seaside brought back to life.

Freeze Council Tax in 2022

We are well aware of the hardship many are feeling at the moment. We know that inflation busting Council Tax rises coupled with continued cuts in services is not a combination many approve of.

We will freeze Council Tax in 2022 to provide a breather for hard pressed families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Increase social housing

We know that there is a chronic shortage of social housing on the Isle of Wight and we are pledged to increase the supply. At the same time this must be done in conjunction with a reduction in the overall target for house building of 641 per year set by the government.

If we wish to stay a green and pleasant isle then this figure must be reduced.

Electric car charging

As we transition to electric vehicles infrastructure must be put in place. We recognize this with a pledge to change planning rules to ensure charging points on new houses.

We will also work to ensure visitors can charge their cars while they are here.

Hydrogen is filling stations

Hydrogen will also play a part of future transportation needs. The key challenge for adoption of hydrogen is filling stations.

With our compact and clearly defined area the Isle of Wight would make a superb test area with only limited facilities required. This too we will look to progress.

Decline to vote Conservative

There is an air of decline about this current council. From fiascos such as the floating bridge and the bottom of the barrel long discounted plans for Newport the administration feels tired and listless.

If you wish to end this decline then you must decline to vote Conservative on 6th May. Only changing tack will bring a change of course. On 6th May Vote local, vote Vectis.

Image: Andrew Roberts under CC BY 2.0