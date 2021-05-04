Ventnor Fringe 2021 promise the most diverse, interesting and creative festival yet

The multi-award-winning arts festival, which features gigs, comedy and performances in pop up venues throughout Ventnor, will return for an extended ten-day edition from 23rd July – 1st August 2021.

In recent years it has become an important testing ground for artists premiering new material, running in the lead up to Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A bumper lineup

A host of new acts have been announced including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Joe Black who will be previewing new show ‘Decopunk’.

Joe Black

Plus there’ll be ‘Work In Progress’ performances from comedians Lou Sanders (Taskmaster, Travelman, QI) Geoff Norcott (Live at the Apollo, Mash Report, Mock the Week) Tez Ilyas (Tez O’Clock Show – Channel 4, TEZ Talks – BBC Radio 4, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three) and musical comedy duo Flo and Joan.

Flo and Joan

Young Fringers

Families with younger children will be excited by a new ‘Mini Fringers’ event featuring popular TV presenter Andy Day with his ‘Dino Raps’ live show, and for the first time at the Fringe a visit from the Circus!

Featuring Acrobatics to Trapeze, Comedy to Juggling, The Greatest Showpeople! Will be heading to the Big Top in Ventnor Park.

Lou Sanders

Live music

Music fans won’t be disappointed with the festival building on its reputation for showcasing some of the best new music around.

Los Bitchos

This year’s programme will feature live shows with Indie favourites Gengahr, post punk, art rock trailblazers Do Nothing, the Cumbia vibes of Los Bitchos and outstanding breakthrough act Billy Nomates.

Whitewood: Most diverse, interesting and creative it’s ever been

Co-director Jack Whitewood explained,

“With more than 150 different shows expected to form this year’s programme, we’ve barely scratched the surface, but already it’s shaping up to be the most diverse, interesting and creative it’s ever been, and the celebration we all need after 2020.”

CHAMPS performing at Harbourside 2019

All events at Ventnor Fringe are individually ticketed, with capacities in all spaces being kept to small numbers to ensure the best possible chance of the event going ahead as planned this summer.

Tickets are available from Ventnor Exchange and at vfringe.co.uk (some shows are not yet on sale, check back on the Fringe Website if not available when you first visit).

