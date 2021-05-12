‘Victorious start’ on first attempt says Vectis Party leader

Vectis Party leader, Daryll Pitcher, shares this latest news in his own words. Ed

The local Vectis Party have made a victorious start by securing a seat on the Isle of Wight Council at their first attempt.

Vectis Party Candidate and Party Leader Daryll Pitcher ousted the sitting Conservative councillor and Cabinet Member in Wootton Bridge, Barry Abraham, romping home with nearly 50per cent of the vote.

It could have been even better for the party as Graham Perks ran the Conservatives very close in Ventnor and St Lawrence losing by just 68 votes.

New party

The Vectis Party were formed just six months ago and launched in January this year during the harshest part of lockdown.

This presented many unusual campaign problems as they geared up for their first elections making the result all the more noteworthy.

Pitcher: It was a remarkable result

Party Leader Daryll Pitcher said,

“I am very pleased with what we have achieved in the limited time that we have had available, and with the constraints placed on us due to Covid-19 restrictions. “It was a remarkable result that showed the appetite of Island voters for something different, something local, and confirms our belief that we are in line with what Islanders want and need from a political party.”

The Vectis Party are now focused on long term planning. Daryll explained,

“Our aim is to grow the party, grow our base and be ready for the next election. “We will use these results to build our campaigning and our support for communities and individuals across the Island.”

Further information and contact details for the Vectis Party can be found on the Website.