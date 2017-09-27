Bombardier/Boeing tariff row: Could Isle of Wight jobs be affected?

If you listen to or read the national news, you’ve probably heard about the current row between two aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Bombardier.

In simple terms, US company Boeing have argued that Canadian Bombardier have had the advantage of large subsidies from the Canadian government, allowing them to flood the North American market, whilst undercutting Boeing.

Despite a plea from UK PM, Theresa May, to President Trump to persuade Boeing to drop its legal action against Bombardier (it could have a massive impact on jobs in Northern Ireland), his administration have proposed an interim tariff of 219.63% on sales to Delta of Bombardier’s C-Series jet.

Potential knock-on effect for IW?

News of the proposed tariffs hit the headlines at the Labour Party Conference today, when Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, spoke of the need to protect British jobs.

Julian Critchley, Isle of Wight Labour’s delegate at the conference said,

“This has potential knock-on effects for the Island, because of GKN’s connections and is a wake-up call for our other companies reliant on trade with the US. “I was proud to vote for a motion which committed the future Labour Government to challenging this action and protecting British manufacturing and exporting interests. It’s the Labour Party which will act to protect Island workers, while Theresa May holds Donald Trump’s hand while he attacks British interests.”

Contracts with Boeing and Bombardier

Isle of Wight based GKN, announced in 2010 they had secured a $100m contract to supply winglets to Bombardier until 2025.

Just last year, they also announced a contract supplying winglets to Boeing, so they are supplying both companies.

OnTheWight got in touch with GKN to ask whether the legal battle – the judgement of which is not expected until at least February 2018 – will affect the Isle of Wight?

We’ll update this article once we hear back.

Image: Boeing by Bin im Garten under CC BY 3.0