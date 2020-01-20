Government promise to provide free sanitary products in schools comes into force today

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, has welcomed the Government’s commitment to introduce free sanitary products in schools – which comes into effect today.

The scheme – announced last spring by the Department for Education – will give pupils easy access to sanitary products at school or college and ensure no young person’s education is disrupted by their lack of access to these products.

Seely: “There is support in place for them”

Bob said:

“I welcome any initiative from the Government that enables young people to feel comfortable in their learning environment. “Our young people can now feel confident about going to school knowing that there is support in place for them.”

From today, schools and colleges will receive an activation email from the phs Group giving them access to a range of products for young people, including eco-friendly options.

Taylor-Smith: “Look out for their activation email”

David Taylor-Smith, CEO of phs Group, said:

“We have been busy preparing for the launch of this scheme and we are ready for the first wave of demand. “We encourage schools and colleges to look out for their activation email and make their first order so they can start offering free products as soon as possible.”

The scheme also follows other steps taken by the Government, including the introduction in 2015 of a £15 million annual Tampon Tax Fund to support women’s charities – and a commitment to end period poverty globally by 2030.

News shared from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed

Image: © Carrie Fineran