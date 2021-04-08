Here’s who is paid over £100,000 at Isle of Wight council

The Town Hall Rich List sets out who were the highest earners at Isle of Wight council in 2019/20

Read and contribute to the 9 readers' comments ↓

Cash Cow money box and coins

The 2021 Town Hall Rich List shares details of council employees who are paid over £100,000 in total remuneration.

The list is compiled by the TaxPayers’ Alliance and has been running since 2007.

On the Isle of Wight there are six senior staff at County Hall who achieved an income higher than £100,000 in 2019/20 and therefore qualify for the 14th Town Hall Rich List.

Chief Executive
The Chief Executive, John Metcalfe, who has worked at the council since July 1997 (23 years) when he joined as Deputy Director Economy, Tourism and Leisure is the highest earner on the payroll.

Including his pension (£31,104) and £250 in the ‘other’ category, his total remuneration came to £163,712.

Lowest of the six
Meanwhile the Assistant Chief Executive and Chief Strategy Officer, Wendy Perera – former head of the Planning Department – achieved a total remuneration of £120,477. This includes a pension of £22,925.

The full details
Details of the other senior officers can be found in the table below.

NameJob titleSalaryOtherPensionTotal
John MetcalfeChief Executive£132,358£250£31,104£163,712
Carol TozerDirector of Adult Social Services£119,215£28,015£147,230
Chris AshmanDirector of Regeneration£108,931£25,599£134,530
Clare ShandDirector of Corporate Services£99,374£6,303£23,353£129,030
Colin RowlandDirector of Neighbourhoods£102,498£24,087£126,585
Wendy PereraAssistant Chief Executive & Chief Strategy Officer£97,552£22,925£120,477

Not the highest
The remuneration still doesn’t beat that of former PFI programme director, Jay Jayasundara, who managed to pull in a whopping £180,000+ a year when working at the council. He left the council and has since returned, more recently in 2019, achieving £130,000 remuneration over eight months.

Source: Tax Payers’ Alliance

Image: The Man in Blue under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 8th April, 2021 11:50am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2omk

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

9 Comments on "Here’s who is paid over £100,000 at Isle of Wight council"

newest oldest most voted
Mike Starke
The time-honoured (sic) tradition of overpaying its senior executives has always been justified by IW Council leaders as “having to pay top dollar to recruit and retain the best…” Perhaps it’s worth noting that the current chief executive, John Metcalfe, is the twelfth holder of the post since 1968, the year after he joined in another capacity. That means the “retention” of these municipal mandarins has amounted… Read more »
Vote Up100Vote Down
8, April 2021 12:39 pm
kerry

Is that the Carol Tozer and exGuernsey health chief who quit after damning report?

How did she ever end up on the Isle of Wight in charge of Adult Social Care?

Vote Up90Vote Down
8, April 2021 12:04 pm
porter

The island’s Adult Social Care ought to be placed in full with the IW NHS Trust to deliver a fully integrated service, whilst saving money on things like these enormous executive salaries, which hard pressed IW Council taxpayers are funding.

Vote Up50Vote Down
8, April 2021 12:14 pm
Fenders

Placing Adult Social Care with the NHS make huge sense, since it will ensure a much better service for islanders.

Vote Up60Vote Down
8, April 2021 12:19 pm
Mike Starke

Correction to my last: that should be the 12thb holder of the CX post since 1998, not 1968.

Vote Up40Vote Down
8, April 2021 12:41 pm
Colin
I don’t believe this is a complete list. John Metcalfe created four positions paying around £100,000 about two years ago, I don’t see them all there. Plus there is the second regeneration post. Plus those of course just under the £100,000 threshold perhaps because of the disingenuous way of separating off the pension payments that us normal mortals have as part of our pay. Perhaps the council… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
8, April 2021 12:48 pm
Colin

Which of these officers is responsible for the floating bridge shambles?

Exactly where does the buck stop?

Vote Up5-1Vote Down
8, April 2021 12:52 pm
alisonjane

Is this the same Carol Tozer who seems to have mysteriously disappeared over the past 6 months, during a world wide pandemic?
So she is being paid £10,000 a month for what exactly?

Vote Up40Vote Down
8, April 2021 1:29 pm
greenhey

I realise these seem large amounts, but senior executives and directors in business earn that much and more. £1m salaries are commonplace now, plus a range of benefits local government cannot emulate.
IOW council in terms of assets, funds and workforce would approximate to a medium-sized business.
So I wouldn’t get excited about them being paid this much; but I WOULD BE if they aren’t good enough.

Vote Up1-8Vote Down
8, April 2021 12:50 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*