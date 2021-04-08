Here’s who is paid over £100,000 at Isle of Wight council

The 2021 Town Hall Rich List shares details of council employees who are paid over £100,000 in total remuneration.

The list is compiled by the TaxPayers’ Alliance and has been running since 2007.

On the Isle of Wight there are six senior staff at County Hall who achieved an income higher than £100,000 in 2019/20 and therefore qualify for the 14th Town Hall Rich List.

Chief Executive

The Chief Executive, John Metcalfe, who has worked at the council since July 1997 (23 years) when he joined as Deputy Director Economy, Tourism and Leisure is the highest earner on the payroll.

Including his pension (£31,104) and £250 in the ‘other’ category, his total remuneration came to £163,712.

Lowest of the six

Meanwhile the Assistant Chief Executive and Chief Strategy Officer, Wendy Perera – former head of the Planning Department – achieved a total remuneration of £120,477. This includes a pension of £22,925.

The full details

Details of the other senior officers can be found in the table below.

Name Job title Salary Other Pension Total John Metcalfe Chief Executive £132,358 £250 £31,104 £163,712 Carol Tozer Director of Adult Social Services £119,215 £28,015 £147,230 Chris Ashman Director of Regeneration £108,931 £25,599 £134,530 Clare Shand Director of Corporate Services £99,374 £6,303 £23,353 £129,030 Colin Rowland Director of Neighbourhoods £102,498 £24,087 £126,585 Wendy Perera Assistant Chief Executive & Chief Strategy Officer £97,552 £22,925 £120,477

Not the highest

The remuneration still doesn’t beat that of former PFI programme director, Jay Jayasundara, who managed to pull in a whopping £180,000+ a year when working at the council. He left the council and has since returned, more recently in 2019, achieving £130,000 remuneration over eight months.

Source: Tax Payers’ Alliance

Image: The Man in Blue under CC BY 2.0