Isle of Wight Climate Coalition can help inform you on effects of global warming

The Isle of Wight Climate Coalition are raising awareness of the catastrophic consequences for our planet from the damaging effects of global warming. See them in Newport on Saturday.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

polar bear

Steve shares details of this event tomorrow in Newport. Ed

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Isle of Wight Climate Coalition are assembling in Newport’s St James Square (outside Costa) and it would be fantastic if you could pop by too and spare a few minutes to help our campaign.

We are raising awareness of the catastrophic consequences for our planet if governments continue to fail to act to create a zero carbon economy, and protect our planet from the damaging effects of global warming.

No mention in the budget
On Monday, the Chancellor announced his budget – and didn’t mention the environment once! You may also have seen the launch of ‘Extinction Rebellion’ this week – over 1,000 activists assembled in Westminster to take Non Violent Direct Action (NVDA) to get government to take the catastrophic effects of climate change seriously.

Take a stand on the Isle of Wight
This Saturday you have the opportunity to take a stand on the Isle of Wight and challenge government’s apathy when it comes to the environment.

We will be in St James’s Square, Newport from 10.30am until 2pm.

Also join us on Monday 19th November 7-9pm at Riverside Centre, Newport to continue the discussion and make plans for the next 12 Years to Save the Earth.

Save the NHS
And at 4-6pm on Saturday 3rd November, the ‘IOW Save our NHS’ group are meeting at the Riverside Centre to plan the next steps in the campaign to save our Island hospital and GP services.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 2nd November, 2018 4:16pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lLI

Filed under: Environment, Featured, Government, Green Issues, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*