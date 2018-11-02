Isle of Wight Climate Coalition can help inform you on effects of global warming

Steve shares details of this event tomorrow in Newport. Ed

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Isle of Wight Climate Coalition are assembling in Newport’s St James Square (outside Costa) and it would be fantastic if you could pop by too and spare a few minutes to help our campaign.

We are raising awareness of the catastrophic consequences for our planet if governments continue to fail to act to create a zero carbon economy, and protect our planet from the damaging effects of global warming.

No mention in the budget

On Monday, the Chancellor announced his budget – and didn’t mention the environment once! You may also have seen the launch of ‘Extinction Rebellion’ this week – over 1,000 activists assembled in Westminster to take Non Violent Direct Action (NVDA) to get government to take the catastrophic effects of climate change seriously.

Take a stand on the Isle of Wight

This Saturday you have the opportunity to take a stand on the Isle of Wight and challenge government’s apathy when it comes to the environment.

We will be in St James’s Square, Newport from 10.30am until 2pm.

Also join us on Monday 19th November 7-9pm at Riverside Centre, Newport to continue the discussion and make plans for the next 12 Years to Save the Earth.

Save the NHS

And at 4-6pm on Saturday 3rd November, the ‘IOW Save our NHS’ group are meeting at the Riverside Centre to plan the next steps in the campaign to save our Island hospital and GP services.

