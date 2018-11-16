Isle of Wight UKIP spokesman savages Seely’s support for PM’s Brexit deal

Following Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely‘s announcement yesterday that he backs the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, OnTheWight sought out the views of UKIP on the Isle of Wight.

Many argue that the country exiting the European Union was triggered by the UK Independence Party. Former UKIP councillor, Daryll Pitcher has shared his view on the MP’s stance.

Pitcher: “The biggest fool is himself”

UKIP member, Daryll Pitcher, told OnTheWight,

“In light of Bob Seely coming off the fence and telling us once and for all that he takes the Island’s populace for granted, I can only imagine he thinks he can fool all the people all the time. I have news for him: The biggest fool is himself. “People will not forget the abject surrender of what we thought was a Brexiteer MP to Brussels. This is the worst deal in history and he bought it hook line and sinker. It is a travesty to the 17.4 million Leave voters and a personal slap in the face for the 49,000 people here on the Island who voted to get their country back. “The deal is toxic and will put a stain on all that touch it.”

Deal the “worst of all possible worlds”

Several Isle of Wight politicians responded to the announcement, slamming Seely’s support for a deal that was described as the “worst of all possible worlds”.

Pitcher: Seely climbing “the greasy pole”

Daryll went on to say,