Letter: ‘Jo Swinson inspirational leader’, says former parliamentary candidate

This from Nick Belfitt, former prospective parliamentary candidate for the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats. Ed

It’s a fantastic victory for Jo Swinson. She is an inspirational leader, she is young, dynamic and passionate in what she believes in. She contains all the experience of being a great leader and her passion for stopping Brexit, taking on populism, building a greener future, creating a better society and fairer economy is what will drive her forward and will drive this party forward.

A passion to win back voters and rebuild party

I knew a few weeks ago I would be voting for her, I met her when I went to my first Young Liberal conference back in 2015 after she had just lost her seat, even though she was defeated she came out with such a passion to want to win back voters and rebuild the party.

I was inspired then, and I believe she will inspire others to do the same. This is the kind of leader people in this country are crying out for, large sections of society feel the two main parties are just not listening to the everyday person, instead stuck with hard right or left ideologues.

Jo speaks to these forgotten people and gives us a voice, I think she will striker a great tone with people young and old.

Praise for Vince Cable

I met Vince Cable last year at conference, he always asked me how the Isle of Wight was.

I want to thank Vince on behalf of the local party, his hard work to helping the Liberal Democrats become a strong face against rising nationalism and populism has given us all hope for the future. He will be remembered as a great leader.



Parliamentary Candidate

The local Liberal Democrat party is already in the process of electing their Parliamentary Candidate for the Island and will be announcing this over the coming months.

