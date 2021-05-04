New appointment at Mountbatten for Head of Innovation and Service Development

Mountbatten, a leading provider of end-of-life care and bereavement support to people on the Isle of Wight, in Southampton City and across west Hampshire, has appointed Chrissie Dawson, an experienced senior commissioner of health and social care services, into a new role of Head of Innovation and Service Development.

At the forefront of developments

The role of Head of Innovation and Service Development is part of Mountbatten’s determination to be at the forefront of developments in providing end-of-life care and support for those who are living with death, dying and bereavement across all of our communities.

The Head of Innovation and Service Development will lead on driving innovation to support our work and service delivery, and progress opportunities to build new partnerships and grow and diversify income.

Building robust outward looking partnerships

This role, working with staff, volunteers, the senior management team and trustees as well as our many partner organisations, will take ideas from inception to the point of delivery.

Chrissie will take a lead role in the development of new projects and building robust outward looking partnerships in terms of the developing local health and social care system including the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System (ICS) focusing on end-of-life care.

A wealth of experience

Chrissie Dawson is an experienced senior commissioner of health and social care services with an in-depth knowledge of the health and social care sector. She has worked for the NHS for 20 years and was Southampton’s End of Life Care commissioning lead for more than ten years.

She was instrumental in developing and implementing the vision that led to Mountbatten Hampshire becoming an independent and lead provider of End of Life and Palliative Care for Southampton City, working closely with statutory health services and the hospice to ensure people and their families facing death, dying and bereavement receive the best possible care and experiences as they approach end of life.

Hartley: Want to ensure services are more successfully integrated

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO said,

“Chrissie brings a wealth of experience to this important new role. Mountbatten’s plans and ambitions for the growing number of people facing death, dying and bereavement are that they should have more choice, better support and care at the right time, however early that is in their illness journey, in the most appropriate care setting possible, which might include people’s own homes, the hospice, local hospitals or Care Homes. “Working with all of our partners across the Health and Social Care System, we want to ensure that services for our users are more successfully integrated, with Mountbatten’s expertise remaining at the forefront of end-of-life care services across our catchment areas.”

Ensuring end of life care is equitable and accessible

Commenting on her appointment Ms Dawson says,

“I feel strongly about creating an environment where people’s end of life wishes can be openly discussed and planned for in a timely way. I am committed to ensuring that end of life care is equitable and accessible for all people. “I am looking forward to working with everyone at Mountbatten and continuing to support partners across the local health and care systems.”

Chrissie will start at Mountbatten in Summer 2021.

