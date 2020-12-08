Save Westridge Farm 4,000+ strong petition heads to planning committee today

Nine year old Archibald Holliday, who lives at Westridge Farm, has written to Cllr Michael Lilley asking him to present the Save Westridge Farm Petition of 4,266 online signatures to IW Council Planning Committee later today (Tuesday).

Archie initiated the petition as he wanted his voice heard, as under the current agricultural tenancy, he and his sister, Poppy, have a legal right to inherit it and continue farming at Westridge as adults if they wish.

IW Council constitution

In the IW Council constitution any petition of 2,500 more signatures can be heard at a full IW Council Meeting.

In this case as the petition particularly relates to a current planning committee meeting it has been agreed the petition is presented to an IW Council Planning Committee meeting as long as the meeting is not considering the relevant application.

Will be considered in 2021

The West Acre Park planning application is due to go to committee early 2021.

It is important to note that Islanders recently petitioned IW Council to rethink building houses on Seaclose Park and their petition was effective in changing Councillors’ minds.

Save the farmland

The petition is calling for the farm and farmland to be saved and not used for building houses.

The land owner has confirmed to the farmer that through the clause in their tenancy that they will seek to remove five acres every quarter as soon as planning permission is granted. The first five acres will include the farmhouse and farm buildings.

Archie’s Letter

Dear Councillor Lilley,

My name is Archie and I am 9 years old and live at Westridge Farm in Ryde. I want to be a farmer when I grow up like my dad, my granddad, and great granddad at Westridge Farm. The landlord and developers want to build all these houses, which will ruin Westridge Farm forever! I do not understand why houses can be built on land that is be used. My family have looked after all these fields since 1966 and I do not think they should put houses on here as it as it would kill all the wildlife, trees and hedges that are very old! And what will happen to all our cows! Me and my sister have been worried about what is going to happen. We do not want to leave our house and we love Westridge Farm so much. All my friends love it too when they come and visit but they haven’t been able to come as much because of Coronavirus this year! Me and Poppy wanted to help try and STOP the planning permission! We have done a petition which now has over 4000 signatures! Please can you tell the Councillors about the petition and let them know that I have a right to be a farmer at Westridge Farm when I grow up. I want to Save Westridge Farm for the future. Yours sincerely, Archie Holliday

Infringement of human rights

Cllr Lilley states:

“I was in tears when I read Archie’s letter and saddened that a child has to worry about whether he has a home in 2021 at a time of the World’s worst pandemic. “I have been very concerned that the children living at Westridge Farm are having their human rights infringed, under the Human Rights Act 1998. “I am also concerned are other aspects of law such as the Agricultural Act 2020 and the Environmental Bill 2020 soon to get Royal Ascent, are infringed by this planning application. “I gained pro-bono advice generously from Warner Goodman LLP in Southampton who confirmed my fears were true. Archie and his sister do have to have their rights taken into consideration. “I am honoured as Archie’s local Councillor he has asked me to support him and all the local petitioners, in calling IW Council to consider the interests of the farming family and local residents and the need to sustain our environment and provide food security before the interests of developers.”

The Warner Goodman LLP report is on the IWC Planning Portal (Planning reference 20/01061/FUL).

What people say

The Petition lists over 3,000 plus comments and a few examples below:

“This is the last remaining farm in Ryde… far too many new housing developments already happening. Infrastructure can’t sustain what is already planned!”

“Why build on beautiful working farmland when there are other sites available for housing”

“We need farmers to feed us. What will happen to people when there is no food supply. Please do not destroy prime farmland.”

“I believe in Archie’s cause. Build on unused not used land!”

(References from Petition · Save Westridge Farm · Change.org)

Lilley: Once built on it the farm will be lost forever

Cllr Lilley will conclude his prepared speech by saying:

“Archie and Poppy, at their age, should not at the time of a pandemic and the trauma their generation has experienced being worried about whether they will have a home or future in 2021 at Christmas time. “Please listen to them and consider their future and the future of the Island’s environment and farming. Once built on it the farm will be lost forever. Archie’s dream lost forever.”

