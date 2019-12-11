See what has Bob Seely voted for while Isle of Wight MP

With the Polling Stations opening just over 12 hours, OnTheWight thought it would be informative to look at Bob Seely’s voting record at Westminster

Robert Seely was elected as MP for the Isle of Wight in June 2017. He took the seat with 38,190 votes, attracting 51.8% of the vote.

Bob’s first vote

As reported by OnTheWight in June 2017, Bob used his first vote in Parliament to block an amendment that would have given firefighters, ambulance staff, nurses and teachers a fair pay rise. He has taken part in many votes since then.

You can see Bob’s full voting record via the Parliament Website. There are over 400 votes to work through, so we thought we’d show a selection as chosen by the They Work For You Website. You can jump down to those below.

How much Bob agrees with policies in percentages

Perhaps more interesting is the list of policies compiled by Public Whip (who describe themselves as an independent, non-governmental project to help the general public understand MP’s voting patterns – more below).

They complied this chart which shows (based to his voting record), how much Bob Seely agrees with and each of these policies, ordered alphabetically.

Agreement Policy 50% Abortion, Embryology and Euthanasia- Against 0% Brexit veto for Scotland, Wales and NI 100% Decamp from Palace of Westminister During Works 86% Delegate more powers to government ministers 50% Do more to help refugees inclding children 100% Energy Prices - More Affordable 15% European Union - For 100% Excess Bedroom Benefit Reduction - Social Tenants 6% For the UK to Remain a Member of the EU 27% Further devolution to Northern Ireland 20% Further devolution to Scotland 23% Further devolution to Wales 100% GP Commissioning in the NHS 0% Higher Pay for Public Sector Workers 0% Higher taxes on banks 75% Homosexuality - Equal rights 75% HS2 - In Favour 50% Human Rights and Equality 0% Incentivise Low Carbon Electricity Generation 100% Increase Air Passenger Duty 100% Increase the income tax - tax free allowance 100% Increase VAT 100% Measures to reduce tax avoidance. 0% Minumum Wage 0% More Emergency Service Workers 67% More powers for local councils 0% MPs decide if to approve a withdrawal agreeement 9% Openness and Transparency - In Favour 50% Recreational drugs - Against legalization 100% Reduce central funding for local government 100% Reduce taxes on domestic property transactions 0% Regulate letting agent fees 100% Retention of Business Rates by Local Government 38% Right for EU Citizens in the UK to Stay 13% Role of MPs in the House of Commons - Strengthen 100% Same Sex Marriage - for 0% Stop climate change 100% University Tuition Fees - For

A selection of other votes

According to They Work for You, Bob voted against (their selection):

He also voted for:

You can read the list in full on the They Work For You Website.

You can also see a more comprehensive list of how Bob Seely voted during his term (8th June 2017-6th November 2019) on the Public Whip Website. There are also links to the percentage agreement in policy comparisons.

Who are Public Whip?

Public Whip is a project to watch Members of the United Kingdom Parliament, so that the public can better understand and influence their voting patterns. They’re an independent, non-governmental project.