See what has Bob Seely voted for while Isle of Wight MP

With the Polling Stations opening just over 12 hours, OnTheWight thought it would be informative to look at Bob Seely’s voting record at Westminster
Robert Seely was elected as MP for the Isle of Wight in June 2017. He took the seat with 38,190 votes, attracting 51.8% of the vote.
Bob’s first vote
As reported by OnTheWight in June 2017, Bob used his first vote in Parliament to block an amendment that would have given firefighters, ambulance staff, nurses and teachers a fair pay rise. He has taken part in many votes since then.
You can see Bob’s full voting record via the Parliament Website. There are over 400 votes to work through, so we thought we’d show a selection as chosen by the They Work For You Website. You can jump down to those below.
How much Bob agrees with policies in percentages
Perhaps more interesting is the list of policies compiled by Public Whip (who describe themselves as an independent, non-governmental project to help the general public understand MP’s voting patterns – more below).
They complied this chart which shows (based to his voting record), how much Bob Seely agrees with and each of these policies, ordered alphabetically.
If you want to dig deeper into Public Whip’s numbers, they provide links to each of the policies and break down the votes and how they reach each of the percentages.
|Agreement
|Policy
|50%
|Abortion, Embryology and Euthanasia- Against
|0%
|Brexit veto for Scotland, Wales and NI
|100%
|Decamp from Palace of Westminister During Works
|86%
|Delegate more powers to government ministers
|50%
|Do more to help refugees inclding children
|100%
|Energy Prices - More Affordable
|15%
|European Union - For
|100%
|Excess Bedroom Benefit Reduction - Social Tenants
|6%
|For the UK to Remain a Member of the EU
|27%
|Further devolution to Northern Ireland
|20%
|Further devolution to Scotland
|23%
|Further devolution to Wales
|100%
|GP Commissioning in the NHS
|0%
|Higher Pay for Public Sector Workers
|0%
|Higher taxes on banks
|75%
|Homosexuality - Equal rights
|75%
|HS2 - In Favour
|50%
|Human Rights and Equality
|0%
|Incentivise Low Carbon Electricity Generation
|100%
|Increase Air Passenger Duty
|100%
|Increase the income tax - tax free allowance
|100%
|Increase VAT
|100%
|Measures to reduce tax avoidance.
|0%
|Minumum Wage
|0%
|More Emergency Service Workers
|67%
|More powers for local councils
|0%
|MPs decide if to approve a withdrawal agreeement
|9%
|Openness and Transparency - In Favour
|50%
|Recreational drugs - Against legalization
|100%
|Reduce central funding for local government
|100%
|Reduce taxes on domestic property transactions
|0%
|Regulate letting agent fees
|100%
|Retention of Business Rates by Local Government
|38%
|Right for EU Citizens in the UK to Stay
|13%
|Role of MPs in the House of Commons - Strengthen
|100%
|Same Sex Marriage - for
|0%
|Stop climate change
|100%
|University Tuition Fees - For
A selection of other votes
According to They Work for You, Bob voted against (their selection):
- Consistently voted for reducing central government funding of local government
- Almost always voted against more EU integration
- Consistently voted against higher taxes on banks
- Generally voted against transferring more powers to the Welsh Assembly
- Generally voted against transferring more powers to the Scottish Parliament
- Consistently voted against measures to prevent climate change
- Voted against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methods
- Almost always voted against UK membership of the EU
He also voted for:
- Voted for equal gay rights
- Voted for allowing same sex marriage
- Consistently voted for raising the threshold at which people start to pay income tax
- Consistently voted for measures to reduce tax avoidance
- Voted for new high speed rail infrastructure (read more about Bob’s view on HS2)
- Voted for reforming the NHS so GPs buy services on behalf of their patients
- Voted for local councils keeping money raised from taxes on business premises in their areas
- Voted a mixture of for and against laws to promote equality and human rights
You can read the list in full on the They Work For You Website.
You can also see a more comprehensive list of how Bob Seely voted during his term (8th June 2017-6th November 2019) on the Public Whip Website. There are also links to the percentage agreement in policy comparisons.
Who are Public Whip?
Public Whip is a project to watch Members of the United Kingdom Parliament, so that the public can better understand and influence their voting patterns. They’re an independent, non-governmental project.
Wednesday, 11th December, 2019 6:59pm
By Sally Perry
