See what has Bob Seely voted for while Isle of Wight MP

It’s all very well what MPs say in public, what counts is what they vote for. OnTheWight has compiled a list of what Bob Seely voted from since getting elected.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

bob seely in parliament

With the Polling Stations opening just over 12 hours, OnTheWight thought it would be informative to look at Bob Seely’s voting record at Westminster

Robert Seely was elected as MP for the Isle of Wight in June 2017. He took the seat with 38,190 votes, attracting 51.8% of the vote.

Bob’s first vote
As reported by OnTheWight in June 2017, Bob used his first vote in Parliament to block an amendment that would have given firefighters, ambulance staff, nurses and teachers a fair pay rise. He has taken part in many votes since then.

You can see Bob’s full voting record via the Parliament Website. There are over 400 votes to work through, so we thought we’d show a selection as chosen by the They Work For You Website. You can jump down to those below.

How much Bob agrees with policies in percentages
Perhaps more interesting is the list of policies compiled by Public Whip (who describe themselves as an independent, non-governmental project to help the general public understand MP’s voting patterns – more below).

They complied this chart which shows (based to his voting record), how much Bob Seely agrees with and each of these policies, ordered alphabetically.

If you want to dig deeper into Public Whip’s numbers, they provide links to each of the policies and break down the votes and how they reach each of the percentages.

AgreementPolicy
50%Abortion, Embryology and Euthanasia- Against
0%Brexit veto for Scotland, Wales and NI
100%Decamp from Palace of Westminister During Works
86%Delegate more powers to government ministers
50%Do more to help refugees inclding children
100%Energy Prices - More Affordable
15%European Union - For
100%Excess Bedroom Benefit Reduction - Social Tenants
6%For the UK to Remain a Member of the EU
27%Further devolution to Northern Ireland
20%Further devolution to Scotland
23%Further devolution to Wales
100%GP Commissioning in the NHS
0%Higher Pay for Public Sector Workers
0%Higher taxes on banks
75%Homosexuality - Equal rights
75%HS2 - In Favour
50%Human Rights and Equality
0%Incentivise Low Carbon Electricity Generation
100%Increase Air Passenger Duty
100%Increase the income tax - tax free allowance
100%Increase VAT
100%Measures to reduce tax avoidance.
0%Minumum Wage
0%More Emergency Service Workers
67%More powers for local councils
0%MPs decide if to approve a withdrawal agreeement
9%Openness and Transparency - In Favour
50%Recreational drugs - Against legalization
100%Reduce central funding for local government
100%Reduce taxes on domestic property transactions
0%Regulate letting agent fees
100%Retention of Business Rates by Local Government
38%Right for EU Citizens in the UK to Stay
13%Role of MPs in the House of Commons - Strengthen
100%Same Sex Marriage - for
0%Stop climate change
100%University Tuition Fees - For

A selection of other votes
According to They Work for You, Bob voted against (their selection):

He also voted for:

You can read the list in full on the They Work For You Website.

You can also see a more comprehensive list of how Bob Seely voted during his term (8th June 2017-6th November 2019) on the Public Whip Website. There are also links to the percentage agreement in policy comparisons.

Who are Public Whip?
Public Whip is a project to watch Members of the United Kingdom Parliament, so that the public can better understand and influence their voting patterns. They’re an independent, non-governmental project.

Wednesday, 11th December, 2019 6:59pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nmd

Filed under: Election, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "See what has Bob Seely voted for while Isle of Wight MP"

newest oldest most voted
alisonjane

Any more proof needed to vote him out tomorrow?

Vote Up00Vote Down
11, December 2019 7:54 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*