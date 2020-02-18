Senior Isle of Wight Highways PFI manager quits job for better offer

A senior manager, who oversaw the PFI, has resigned from his position and will leave at the end of March — when the financial year and the Core Investment Period finishes.

As reported by OnTheWight from last week’s Corporate Scrutiny Committee (catch up here), it was announced strategic manager for highways and transport, Dave Evans, will be leaving the authority.

IWC “could not match” the offer

Colin Rowland, director of neighbourhoods, said Mr Evans had got an offer the council ‘could not match’.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The council’s strategic manager for highways and transport is leaving in April to take up a new post on the mainland. “He has made a significant contribution to the continuing improvements in the Island’s road network and we wish him well in his new role. “The council is currently recruiting to his post.”

Taking PFI to the “next level”

In the job advert, posted online, the council said it had recently ‘undergone a period of transformation’ in the way it delivered highway and transportation services and it was looking for someone to take them to the ‘next level’ with its PFI partners.

The role, with a salary between £65,620 to £70,915, would see the successful applicant be the council’s representative for the Highways PFI contract, while also developing and delivering other transport plans for the Island.

