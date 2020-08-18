Watch: Gorgeous drone footage of paddle-boarders meandering along Isle of Wight coast

The weather has not been quite so great over the last few days, so we thought we’d share some gorgeous aerial drone video footage with you.

The video below shot by Stephen Perfect (aka IOWight Drone) explores the coast of Bouldnor and follows two paddle boarders and they meander along the coast.

Let’s hope the weather makes a turn back to the glorious sunshine and warm rays the paddle boarders experienced in the video show in July.

Image: © IOWight Drone