Watch: Gorgeous drone footage of paddle-boarders meandering along Isle of Wight coast

Escape for three minutes and enjoy this drone footage of two paddleboarders meandering along the Bouldnor coast – fly above the gorgeous green canopy and explore the coastline

Two women resting on paddle-boards -shot from above

The weather has not been quite so great over the last few days, so we thought we’d share some gorgeous aerial drone video footage with you.

The video below shot by Stephen Perfect (aka IOWight Drone) explores the coast of Bouldnor and follows two paddle boarders and they meander along the coast.

Let’s hope the weather makes a turn back to the glorious sunshine and warm rays the paddle boarders experienced in the video show in July.

Image: © IOWight Drone

Tuesday, 18th August, 2020 12:42pm

By

1 Comment on "Watch: Gorgeous drone footage of paddle-boarders meandering along Isle of Wight coast"

attilathepun

That’s all you want for a perfect holiday, being tracked by a drone.

18, August 2020 12:59 pm

