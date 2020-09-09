Watch ‘simulated’ high speed ride around Isle of Wight TT Diamond Races circuit

On Sunday afternoon, Islander Paul Knights took the opportunity to do a circuit of the planned Isle of Wight Diamond Races TT course and has shared this exciting simulated high speed ride around the circuit.

Paul told News OnTheWight,

“It was an excuse to run up my old bike and get back to a bit of film editing.”

You might remember some of Paul’s other videos, such as his Portrait of an Artist series, aerial footage from a model glider and a motorcycle journey on the Island during lockdown.

Speed limits and common sense

Naturally, Paul was keeping to the speed limits and common sense. he says it took him 18 minutes to complete a lap.

However, by increasing the playback speed 200 per cent during editing he was able to cut the lap time down to nine minutes (still one minute above the suggested 8 minute pro-riders lap times!)

Paul finished by saying,

“I think it gives a pretty good impression of how the route will look from the riders perspective. Hope you all enjoy it.”



Sit back and enjoy being in the hot seat.

Image: © Diamond Races