Former Isle of Wight council leader hits back at MP

A press release issued from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner attacking the former Island Independent council leader has been hit back at this morning.

In the release, Mr Turner criticised the former leader for early last year saying the IWC would not be able to set a lawful budget this year, yet then being able to do so last month.

Cllr Bacon explains the change in circumstances was due to £5m being freed up near the end of last year after the council agreed the Indies’ new Medium Term Financial Strategy. That, along with the 3 per cent adult social care precept suggested by Government, led to new lawful budget proposals.

Requested visit from minister several times

Cllr Jonathan Bacon said,

“It is highly unsurprising that this visit should be arranged a few days before the Island enters the election process, particularly given the fact that representatives from Conservative Central Office have recently been present in County Hall and sitting in on Council meetings. “I personally asked Sajid Javid to visit the Island when I met with him on 16th November 2016 and despite a number of further requests it appeared that the undertaking he gave at that meeting was not being honoured.”

Electioneering visit

Cllr Bacon went on to add,

“I am glad he has finally decided to visit, but disheartened at the way this is being treated as an electioneering visit, further shown by the fact that the Secretary of State is apparently only meeting with local Conservatives. “At least is predecessor Greg Clarke met with representatives of all political groupings as well as members of the public sector and the business community. “I did indeed say at the beginning of 2016 that I thought it impossible to set an acceptable legal budget. Conservatives however plainly have a different idea of what is acceptable and purely in financial terms a budget could have been set albeit one that would have ripped the guts from the Island following the previous years of Government imposed cutbacks.”

Made continuous case for fairer funding

Cllr Bacon said,

“Mr Turner has failed to acknowledge that during 2016 the Independent Administration created a new medium term financial strategy which shaved £5million off the required savings target making something just acceptable possible as shown by the alternative proposals put forward at the last full council meeting. “During my time as Leader of the Council I made continuous efforts to bring the plight of the Isle of Wight to the attention of Government and to make the case for fairer funding. Apart from arranging some meetings little help was provided by Mr Turner who also actively sought to block the main route of assistance that was being offered by Government through a combined authority arrangement.”

Bacon: “Conservatives only interested in helping themselves”

Cllr Bacon finished by saying,

“Dave Stewart and his Conservative and UKIP colleagues, supported by ex-Independents who have now been rewarded with Executive posts, were also more interested in blocking and undermining the efforts of the then administration. “If there had been cross party working during this time we might have got somewhere. “It is plain to me that the Conservatives are only interested in helping themselves, particularly at election time, as this latest press release shows.”

Image: © Simon Haytack