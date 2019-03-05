Freedom of the Isle of Wight for doctor who helped set up Mountbatten Hospice

The council share this latest news. Ed

A doctor who played a leading role in setting up and developing Mountbatten Hospice in Newport is being recommended to receive the Freedom of the Isle of Wight.

The Isle of Wight Council is holding an extraordinary meeting on 13 March to confer the honour on Dr Desmond Murphy for his dedication to improving end of life care for Island residents.

Joining an elite group of individuals

Dr Murphy will join an elite group of individuals to receive the Island’s freedom – including Oscar-winning film director Antony Minghella, record-breaking yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur, Hovertravel founder Christopher Bland, and aviator Mary Ellis.

The Isle of Wight Rifles also received the freedom in 2015.

Stewart: Contribution has been immeasurable

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,

“We are privileged and delighted to be recommending Dr Murphy for the freedom of the Island. His contribution to the care of Island residents and their families at such a sensitive time in their lives has been immeasurable. “We are honoured to be able to recognise his dedication and work on behalf of the people of the Island over many years.”

Dr Murphy, a respiratory consultant physician who moved to the Island in 1981, was at the forefront of the creation and development of the hospice – and helped lead its expansion into the much valued and praised facility that it is today.

Hartley: A fitting honour for Dr Murphy

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten Isle of Wight chief executive, said:

“We cannot underestimate the importance of Dr Murphy’s work for people on the Isle of Wight. He, along with others, worked so hard to set up the hospice during the 1980s. “His values and his determination to provide the best possible end of life care on the Island is something we still carry with us today as we support the community around death, dying and bereavement. “This is a fitting honour for Dr Murphy and on behalf of everyone at Mountbatten, I’d like to say a huge congratulations to him.”

Mountbatten Hospice was formerly known as Earl Mountbatten House and later as Earl Mountbatten Hospice.