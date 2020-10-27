Isle of Wight Hunt given £10,000 emergency Covid-19 grant

The Isle of Wight Hunt received £10,000 from emergency Covid-19 grants, issued by the Isle of Wight council.

This formed part of £160,000 that was paid out to Hunts across the country, as reported by The Independent.

News OnTheWight has written to the IW Hunt to ask them for comment, such as what they intended to spend the money on.

We’ll update this article when we hear back from them.

Small Business Scheme grant

We’re waiting to hear back from Isle of Wight council if they had paid the Hunt any further money.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told News OnTheWight,

“The Isle of Wight Council is required by government to issue the Small Business Scheme grant payments to those businesses which are eligible and qualify under the scheme guidelines. “The scheme guidelines are set by government and this particular scheme is not a discretionary scheme. The council cannot comment on individual grant payments.”

Under government rules, any business that occupies a property and receives small business rate relief or rural rate relief is eligible for a small business grant for Covid-19.

Image: bethanyegan under CC BY 2.0