Isle of Wight named ‘one of the best places to live in 2021’, of course

The Isle of Wight has been named in the Sunday Times as one of the “best places to live in 2021”.

They say

“Life is slow, but the broadband fast on this island with oodles of outdoorsy charm.”

The feature opens by explaining that wonderful feeling that all Islanders can relate to, the moment you are on the ferry heading home and stress levels start to tumble.

Much to see and do

It highlights our beautiful countryside, quaint villages and the great variety of outdoor activities Islanders enjoy; surfing, paddle boarding, sailing, windsurfing, mountain biking, skateboarding, horse riding and more.

Described as ‘charmingly vintage’ and “in no rush to embrace the 21st century”, the author does at least mention the fast broadband. The Island has ambitions to be known as Gigabit Island, with at least 50,000 properties securing a 1Gb Internet connection by 2021, something that should attract tech businesses to relocate here.

Great food and drink

The feature goes on to showcase some of the great Isle of Wight food producers, including good friend of News OnTheWight, Xavier Baker from Isle of Wight Distillery.

He even gives Ventnor’s microclimate a mention, as well as Lesley’s Nutshell, one of our favourite independent shops in the town.

We’re no ‘Generation ZZZ’

The article is a great advert for the Isle of Wight, but rather rudely, the author finishes by referring to the Island as “more Generation zzz than Generation Z” pointing out the average age of 46.5 years, somewhat perpetuating the stereotype that age is a barrier to having fun, enjoying life and trying new things.

Ventnor Exchange, the brilliantly innovative and forward-thinking hub of creativity in the town – featuring a record store and bar which converts into a theatre space for an eclectic and inspiring programme – say it’s their older demographic who always take a chance on trying something new.

So much to get involved with

In 2021 Ventnor Fringe Festival will be no exception, now spanning ten days of live music, theatre, comedy, literature, spoken word, DJ nights, kid’s events and a whole load more.

Not to mention the Toogether Festival, Rhythmtree, Cowes Week and loads more, hardly ‘Generation zzz’.

Read the article in full on the The Sunday Times Website.

Image: © Ventnor Fringe Festival