Mountbatten CEO now Honorary Advisor for Cypriot hospice

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

The close working partnership between Mountbatten and Archangel Michael Hospice, Cyprus, is continuing to develop; Mountbatten CEO Nigel Hartley has accepted an invitation to become an Honorary Advisor to the team in Paphos.

The role will include providing advice, guidance and support on management issues and day to day running of the Hospice, as well as supporting the team to continue to grow and to improve its already high standards of care.

Hospice care is a new concept in Cyprus and the team has asked for advice on new and creative ways to deliver the message of what the concept is to the larger community in general and, especially, the Cypriot community.

Mona Skordi, the General Manager of Archangel Michael Hospice, said:

“I approached Nigel as we have been twinned with Mountbatten Hospice since 2016 and I have had the privilege of meeting him and seeing first-hand what he has achieved. That, together with his history of hospice care and end of life experience, made him the ideal person for the role of Honorary Advisor.”

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said: