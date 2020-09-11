Isle of Wight council tips to start accepting black bag rubbish

Isle of Wight Council tips will be accepting kerbside general waste from Tuesday (15th September).

The relaxation is the latest step in the managed re-opening of the Island’s household waste recycling centres at Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The council said the booking system would remain in place to maintain effective social distancing to protect staff and visitors. Bookings can be made online.

Residents are being reminded that most items can be recycled rather than putting them in general waste.

Over half general waste at the tip could have been recycled

A study last year revealed that more than half of general waste dumped at the tip could have been recycled.

Residents are urged to avoid placing hazardous waste such as batteries and household chemicals in their general waste — as this causes damage and fires at the new treatment plant.

To help tackle this, from November people using the recycling centres will be asked to place their general waste in clear or white sacks so the contents are visible. This does not apply to kerbside collections.

Dix: To help residents clear any backlog from lockdown clear-outs

Natasha Dix, the council’s strategic waste manager, said:

“The Island community has been brilliant during lockdown recycling 27 per cent more at the kerbside and embracing the booking system at the recycling centres. “We are now reintroducing general waste to the recycling centres to help residents clear any backlog from lockdown clear-outs.“

Hastings: We are doing really well with recycling

Councillor Steve Hastings, Cabinet member for waste management, said:

“As an Island we are doing really well with recycling, and thanks to the completion of the new recycling plant at Forest Road, Newport, the council now diverts 98 per cent of general waste from landfill making it one of the top recycling authorities in the country.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: alanstanton under CC BY 2.0