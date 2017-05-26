Isle of Wight General Election candidates to take part in Facebook Q&A

On Sunday-Tuesday next week, Linda Bassett of the Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group will be running 2017 General Election Q&A sessions.

On Sunday (28th May), Linda will be making a post available for Islanders to post questions for the six candidates to answer.

The candidates will then be given time to answer the questions (in between canvassing and other commitments).

Live Q&A too

There’ll also be a live Q&A session on Tuesday evening between 7.30 – 8.30pm with any candidates available at that time.

All candidates have agreed to take part and will be asked to answer at least ten questions.

If you’d like to pose questions head over to Linda’s Page on Sunday.

The candidates

If you’d like to find out more about the candidates, follow the links below.

Nicholas Belfitt – Liberal Democrat (iowliberaldems@gmail.com)

Julian Critchley – Labour (election2017@islandlabour.uk)

Julie Jones-Evans – Independent (juliejonesevans@gmail.com)

Vix Lowthion – Green (vix.lowthion@greenparty.org.uk)

Daryll Pitcher – UKIP (daryll.pitcher@ukip.org)

Bob Seely – Conservative (bob@bobseely.org.uk)

