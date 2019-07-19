New state-of-the-art facilities for Christ the King College pupils and staff

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Staff and pupils at Christ the King College will walk into new state-of-the-art facilities following the summer holidays in September.

As the current school year draws to a close, so too is construction work on the college’s exciting new building project, which will provide its 1,500 students with top class facilities.

Christ the King College has been rebuilt under the government’s Priority Schools Building Project and incorporates science labs, art rooms and dance and music studios.

The new school, on the upper school site in Wellington Road, Newport, will also enable all pupils to be taught under one roof, rather than across two sites as was previously the case.

The site perspective

Brading: Much-needed premises

Councillor Paul Brading, the Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, toured the site last week and said he was impressed with what he saw.

He said,

“These premises are much-needed and will be conducive to the quality of education the pupils deserve. “I was very encouraged by the positive attitude of the leadership towards the future success of the school.”

Dynamic leadership praised

After a challenging period for the school, Councillor Brading said the future of education looked bright and praised the “dynamic leadership” of executive head, Matt Quinn, and head of school, Nora Ward.

Their “relentless drive” to improve teaching and learning was recognised in a recent Ofsted monitoring inspection, carried out after the school was judged to have serious weaknesses in June 2018.

The dance studio

Praise from Ofsted

Inspectors said the new leadership team had “made a positive start on improving the significant weaknesses” and had “sensibly prioritised improving safeguarding arrangements and the management of pupils’ behaviour.”

Councillor Brading added: