One-way system and reduced speed limit when Isle of Wight dump reopens

To facilitate the reopening of Lynnbottom Waste and Recycling Centre (ie, the dump) one-way traffic restrictions will be put in place on Briddlesford Road from next week.

One-way system

From its junction with Gravel Pit Lane to its junctions with Long Lane, Briddlesford Road will be one-way in a north to south direction. On-street signage will depict the exact time the restriction will come into effect.

New speed limit

In addition, between its junctions with Gravel Pit Lane and Long Lane, the speed limit will be altered to a maximum of 30mph.

The restrictions come in to force from Monday 11th May 2020. On-street signage will depict the exact times the restrictions come into effect.

For details of how to book a slot at the tip, see New booking system in place for reopening of Isle of Wight rubbish tips.

